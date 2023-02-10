Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.11 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

