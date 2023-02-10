Blair William & Co. IL Grows Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,796 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shopify Stock Performance

About Shopify

Shopify stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $93.25.

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.