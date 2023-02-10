Blair William & Co. IL Has $10.43 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $40,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 23.1% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.7 %

SHW stock opened at $231.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average of $234.19. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.53.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Further Reading

