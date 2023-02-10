Blair William & Co. IL Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 63.9% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 221.3% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $176.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $264.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

JLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

