Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,027 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.87.

LMT opened at $470.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

See Also

