Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,009 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. SP Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $108.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.51.

