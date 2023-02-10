Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,530 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of Dover worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 49,017.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,624,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 28.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 792.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Dover Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $153.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.04. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $167.30. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.