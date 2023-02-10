Blair William & Co. IL Sells 30,939 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,939 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 4.13% of OptimizeRx worth $11,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,208,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 33.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 93,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 360,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $17.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $49.24.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. Equities research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

