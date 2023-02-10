Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BE. Morgan Stanley raised Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BE opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $31.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $138,250.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,294 shares in the company, valued at $969,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock worth $1,483,766. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.