BMO Capital Markets Boosts IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target to C$45.00

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Trading Up 6.0 %

IGIFF traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $31.21. 31,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,302. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.