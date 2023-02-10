BMO Capital Markets Boosts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $33.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.29.

United States Steel Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in United States Steel by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Featured Stories

