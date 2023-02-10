BMO Capital Markets Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGB. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.63 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.