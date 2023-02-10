BMO Capital Markets Raises Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TGB. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.90 to C$2.40 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
Taseko Mines Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.63 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taseko Mines (TGB)
