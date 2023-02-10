BNB (BNB) Price Hits $306.79

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $306.79 or 0.01415594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $48.44 billion and $466.94 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,899,338 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,899,536.0829254 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 304.88180933 USD and is down -4.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1185 active market(s) with $683,310,431.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

