Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRBF traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 40,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,245. Bombardier has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.16.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.