Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 67.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BDRBF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Bombardier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bombardier to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Bombardier Stock Down 11.6 %

BDRBF stock traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,245. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.16.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

