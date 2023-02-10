Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,721 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 764,372 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $73,961,000 after buying an additional 109,372 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,651,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $159,773,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 34,458 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 803 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $108.27. 849,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,737,034. The company has a market capitalization of $188.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $128.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.