Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 120 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $41,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,548,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 747.1% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

MA stock traded down $5.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.12. The stock had a trading volume of 672,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,666. The firm has a market cap of $351.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $361.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.78.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,754 shares of company stock worth $176,708,693. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.