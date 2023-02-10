Boston Partners Buys 120,133 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 120,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Steven Madden were worth $39,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,410,000 after acquiring an additional 94,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

SHOO opened at $33.59 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

