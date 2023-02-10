Boston Partners Has $57.73 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,628 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 77,710 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Shell were worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 3.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $59.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.19) to GBX 2,987 ($35.91) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,461.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

