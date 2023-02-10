Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Up 1,062.9% in January

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a growth of 1,062.9% from the January 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 28,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,339. Brambles has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

