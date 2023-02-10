Brighton Jones LLC Buys 29,098 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,098 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock worth $1,635,779,237 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Berenberg Bank upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus cut their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

TSLA stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $655.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

