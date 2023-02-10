Brighton Jones LLC Sells 223 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 632.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 332.9% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $57.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average is $51.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

