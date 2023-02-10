British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,500 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($56.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($48.68) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.09) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.28) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,003 ($48.12).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,068.50 ($36.89) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,223.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,316.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.47. British American Tobacco has a one year low of GBX 2,893 ($34.78) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($43.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £68.61 billion and a PE ratio of 1,284.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.69) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.15%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

