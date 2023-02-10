Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

Shares of BYFC stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 992,987 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 894,506 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442,334 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 273,420 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its stake in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public through its subsidiary. It also offers business lending, checking, savings, cash management, and banking solutions. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

