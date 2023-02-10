Brokerages Set Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) PT at $174.07

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.07.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $174.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $156.75. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 138.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.