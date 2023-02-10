Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $54.18

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1,426.5% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 230,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 215,330 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,603,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,480,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.