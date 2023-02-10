Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.
ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Zymeworks stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.
Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.
