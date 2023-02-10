Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target at $13.00

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,356,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,846,200 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,510. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

