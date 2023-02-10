Brokers Issue Forecasts for Azenta, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Azenta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Azenta’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Azenta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a net margin of 349.08% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AZTA. Stephens lowered shares of Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.45. Azenta has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $92.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Azenta by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

