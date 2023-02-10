Brokers Issue Forecasts for Rapid7, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RPD)

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rapid7 in a research report issued on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.41) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rapid7’s current full-year earnings is ($1.58) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $51.03 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,526,584.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rapid7 news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,526,584.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,754.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

