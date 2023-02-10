Brokers Set Expectations for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Jack Henry & Associates in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the technology company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jack Henry & Associates’ current full-year earnings is $4.81 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $167.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $163.56 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after purchasing an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,359,051,000 after acquiring an additional 49,073 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,177,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,175,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

