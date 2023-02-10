Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.4 %

BN stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,450. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $1,597,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $889,171,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $614,866,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth about $595,699,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter valued at about $784,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

