Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Shares of NYSE BNRE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.39. 14,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,707. Brookfield Reinsurance has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.
Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Reinsurance had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.00%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Reinsurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.
