BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD)

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Allbirds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Allbirds Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ BIRD opened at $2.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $424.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.96. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $12.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.27 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allbirds will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,936 shares of company stock worth $286,536. Insiders own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allbirds in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC grew its stake in Allbirds by 131.6% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.