BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duluth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $6.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. Duluth has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Duluth had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $147.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 313,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Duluth by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

