Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.75.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $80.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.