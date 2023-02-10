Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Butler National Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BUKS traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.68. The company had a trading volume of 105,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Butler National has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.72. The company has a market cap of $54.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.55.

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter. Butler National had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.48%.

About Butler National

Butler National Corp. engages in the aerospace and professional services industries. It operates through two segments: Aerospace and Professional Services. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft modifications, special mission and regulatory-driven aircraft solutions. It provides systems integration, engineering, manufacturing, installation, service, overhaul and repair of aircraft and aircraft-related products.

