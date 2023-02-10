Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Cabot Stock Up 0.7 %

Cabot stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.16. The company had a trading volume of 80,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,958. Cabot has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $218,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

