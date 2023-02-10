Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.
Cameco Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco
Cameco Company Profile
Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cameco (CCJ)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.