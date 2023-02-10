Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by TD Securities to Buy

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.51, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 1,175.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Cameco by 400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cameco by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

