Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) received a €40.00 ($43.01) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR COK traded up €1.78 ($1.91) on Friday, reaching €33.58 ($36.11). 137,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,248. Cancom has a 12 month low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a 12 month high of €62.88 ($67.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

