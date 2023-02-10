Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 577.3% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cannabix Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cannabix Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 86,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,784. Cannabix Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32.

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

