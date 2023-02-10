Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $65.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NET. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.96.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.10 and a beta of 1.06. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 392,401 shares of company stock worth $18,130,194 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

