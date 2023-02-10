Capasso Planning Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capasso Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,738,492 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,522,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119,383 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Shares of TSLA opened at $207.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $655.98 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

