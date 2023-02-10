Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 450 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 113,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,873 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $244,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

