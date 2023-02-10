Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys Shares of 2,937 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,525,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $385,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,856,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.8 %

Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

