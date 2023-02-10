Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,991,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,464,000 after purchasing an additional 53,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.41. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.