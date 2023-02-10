Capitolis Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38,962.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $15,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&P Global by 60.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,830 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,051,000 after buying an additional 594,474 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $362.49. 473,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $118.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $354.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.93. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $423.55.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.