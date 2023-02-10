Capitolis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 190,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,408,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.1% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 473,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,324,000 after purchasing an additional 186,450 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 49,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.1% during the third quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.1% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 184,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.4 %

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $175.69. 2,350,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,840,634. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.70. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

