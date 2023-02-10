Capitolis Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,808,000. Mastercard comprises about 2.8% of Capitolis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co increased its position in Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Mastercard to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.95. 865,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,986,562. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $361.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.78.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

