Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.40-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.03 billion. Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.10-$6.10 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.13.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,359,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $71.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.02.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capri

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,182,000 after buying an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $21,338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 276.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 119.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 352,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 191,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth $7,737,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.