Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.37), Briefing.com reports. Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Capri Stock Up 1.2 %

Capri stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.03. 1,579,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34. Capri has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capri

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $264,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

